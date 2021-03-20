Report

Covid-19: “Stormy days in Iraq”- Official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-20T19:08:05+0000
Covid-19: "Stormy days in Iraq"- Official

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, warned on Saturday, of "very stormy and great disaster" days.

Al-Tamimi said during a visit to a health center in the Medical City, "We have indications that entire families have been infected with the Covid-19 in villages and rural areas."

He added that people re neglecting the health instructions, which increased the number of infections including among children and youth, warning of "very stormy days ahead" and that failure to adhering the measures will lead to a "great disaster."

It’s noteworthy that Iraq introduced restrictions to help contain the Covid-19 starting March 21.

The government spokesman, Minister of Culture, Hassan Nazim, said in a press conference that a partial curfew is applied from 0900 p.m. to 0500 a.m., including a total curfew on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nazim stated that the virus still threatens the lives and economy noting that "the death rate is about 1.8 percent.

So far, Iraq registered 789,390 cases and 13,969 deaths.

