Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2020-11-24T20:43:42+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi parliament died on Tuesday from the Corona virus. An informed source reported Today.

“Diyala’s MP, Hussein Al-Zuhairi died today in Lebanon from complications resulting from Coronavirus." the source told Shafaq News Agency

He is affiliated to Badr Organization led by Hadi Al-Amery; he held several positions including a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, the official of the Badr Organization in Diyala, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Rights.

Al-Zuhairi is the second Covid-19 death among parliament members after MP Ghaida Kambash who died last July.

So far, deputies and officials of the house of representatives were detected carrying the coronavirus which resulted in the cancelling of multiple parliamentary sessions.

