Covid-19: More than 9500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-13T13:34:51+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Friday 9,967 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,761,143, the health ministry said.

It reported 75 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 19,541.

It also reported 9890 recoveries to take its total to 1,576,593 (89.5%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 960.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1425).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,677,793 tests in all governorates.

2,486,134 people have been vaccinated so far.

