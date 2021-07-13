Report

Covid-19: More than 9000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T14:00:35+0000
Covid-19: More than 9000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 9046 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,447,557, the health ministry said.

It reported 38 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 17,630.

It also reported 6708 recoveries to take its total to 1,320,260 (91.2%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 603.

Basra recorded the highest number of infections (1011).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment conducted 12,297,478 tests in all governorates.

1,075,461 people have vaccinated so far.

