Covid-19: More than 8900 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-23T13:36:29+0000
Covid-19: More than 8900 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Friday 8905 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,535,848, the health ministry said.

It reported 66 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 18,167.

It also reported 8,205 recoveries to take its total to 1,394,536 (90.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 684.

Baghdad/ Rusafa recorded the highest number of infections (1296).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 12,686,807 tests in all governorates.

1,250,452 people have been vaccinated so far.

