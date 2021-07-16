Report

Covid-19: More than 8300 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-16T13:25:48+0000
Covid-19: More than 8300 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Friday 8336 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,474,865, the health ministry said.

It reported 44 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 17,751.

It also reported 7805 recoveries to take its total to 1,340,383 (90.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 630.

Basra recorded the highest number of infections (999).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 12,431,498 tests in all governorates.

1,124,594 people have been vaccinated so far.

