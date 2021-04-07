Report
Covid-19: More than 8000 new cases in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-07T13:28:16+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Wednesday 8331 new covid-19 cases to take its total to 895622, the health ministry said.
It reported 5020 recoveries to take its total to 794444.
It also reported 37 deaths. Its death toll reaches 14572.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health conducted 8331013 tests.
