Covid-19: More than 7600 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-24T13:43:00+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Saturday 7653 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,543,501, the health ministry said.

It reported 65 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 18,232.

It also reported 8,001 recoveries to take its total to 1,402,537 (90.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 767.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (980).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 12,715,078 tests in all governorates.

1,265,645 people have been vaccinated so far.

