Covid-19: More than 7200 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 7202 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 1,862,983, the health ministry said.

It reported 79 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 20,559.

It also reported 8011 recoveries to bring its total to 1,641,870 (91.4%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 935.

Basra recorded the highest number of infections (907).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 14,210,495 tests in all governorates.

The number of people that are vaccinated is 2,259,077.