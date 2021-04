Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 6858 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1051868, the health ministry said.

It reported 44 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 15392.

It also reported 7052 recoveries to take its total to 927575.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 560.

So far, about 333,050 people in the Iraq are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.