Covid-19: More than 6100 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-20T14:20:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Friday 6121 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,815,479, the health ministry said.

It reported 67 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 20,025.

It also reported 9224 recoveries to take its total to 1,641,870 (90.4%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 1031.

Basra recorded the highest number of infections (808).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,943,297 tests in all governorates.

2,857,062 people have been vaccinated so far.

