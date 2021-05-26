Report

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-26T13:40:32+0000
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 4718 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,181,698, the health ministry said.

It reported 26 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 16,267.

It also reported 3249 recoveries to take its total to 1,094,140 (92.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 418.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (810).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 10,250,984 tests in all governorates.

561,966 people have vaccinated so far.

related

