Covid-19: More than 4300 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T14:37:58+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 4316 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 1,912,235, the health ministry said. It reported 48 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 21,042. It also reported 7415 recoveries to bring its total to 1,764,001 (92.2%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 845. Basra recorded the highest number of infections (597). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 14,499,552 tests in all governorates. The number of people that are vaccinated is 3,644,950.

related

Iraqi parliament resumes its sessions after Eid Al-Adha

Date: 2020-07-25 15:25:08

COVID-19: 4119 new cases and 23 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-08 14:04:06

Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-30 13:30:41

Covid-19: More than 8900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-23 13:36:29

Covid-19: About 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-16 12:20:25

COVID-19: +5300 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-04 14:34:31

Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-12 13:47:42

COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-18 16:03:06