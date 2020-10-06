Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Monday 4172 new cases to take its total to 387121, the health ministry said.
It reported 67 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9531.
It also reported 4213 recoveries to take its total to 316371.
The newly cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa
|
505
|
638
|
4
|
Baghdad / Al-Karkh
|
898
|
701
|
3
|
Medical City
|
101
|
123
|
1
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
166
|
84
|
19
|
Najaf
|
70
|
156
|
1
|
Kirkuk
|
169
|
144
|
2
|
Erbil
|
297
|
104
|
4
|
Karbala
|
106
|
95
|
2
|
Diyala
|
181
|
129
|
2
|
Wasit
|
183
|
252
|
2
|
Babel
|
123
|
170
|
2
|
Basra
|
150
|
425
|
4
|
Maysan
|
143
|
139
|
2
|
Al-Diwaniyah
|
101
|
271
|
4
|
Dhi Qar
|
355
|
289
|
4
|
Al-Anbar
|
27
|
41
|
0
|
Muthanna
|
31
|
55
|
1
|
Saladin
|
58
|
97
|
2
|
Nineveh
|
178
|
120
|
1
|
Duhok
|
330
|
180
|
7
|
Total
|
4172
|
4213
|
67
|
TOTAL tests
|
2395387
|
Total Inpatients
|
61219
|
Total admitted to ICU
|
479