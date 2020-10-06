Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Monday 4172 new cases to take its total to 387121, the health ministry said.

It reported 67 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9531.

It also reported 4213 recoveries to take its total to 316371.

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

Infected Recoveries Fatalities Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 505 638 4 Baghdad / Al-Karkh 898 701 3 Medical City 101 123 1 Al-Sulaymaniyah 166 84 19 Najaf 70 156 1 Kirkuk 169 144 2 Erbil 297 104 4 Karbala 106 95 2 Diyala 181 129 2 Wasit 183 252 2 Babel 123 170 2 Basra 150 425 4 Maysan 143 139 2 Al-Diwaniyah 101 271 4 Dhi Qar 355 289 4 Al-Anbar 27 41 0 Muthanna 31 55 1 Saladin 58 97 2 Nineveh 178 120 1 Duhok 330 180 7 Total 4172 4213 67