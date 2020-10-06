Iraq News

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Monday 4172 new cases to take its total to 387121, the health ministry said.

It reported 67 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9531.

It also reported 4213 recoveries to take its total to 316371.

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected

Recoveries

Fatalities

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

505

638

4

Baghdad / Al-Karkh

898

701

3

Medical City

101

123

1

Al-Sulaymaniyah

166

84

19

Najaf

70

156

1

Kirkuk

169

144

2

Erbil

297

104

4

Karbala

106

95

2

Diyala

181

129

2

Wasit

183

252

2

Babel

123

170

2

Basra

150

425

4

Maysan

143

139

2

Al-Diwaniyah

101

271

4

Dhi Qar

355

289

4

Al-Anbar

27

41

0

Muthanna

31

55

1

Saladin

58

97

2

Nineveh

178

120

1

Duhok

330

180

7

Total

4172

4213

67

 

TOTAL tests

2395387

Total Inpatients

61219

Total admitted to ICU

479

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

