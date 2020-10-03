Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-03T10:36:25+0000
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday, 3672 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 18424 tests were performed today, which bring the total to 2330386

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected

Recoveries

Fatalities

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

702

675

4

Baghdad / Al-Karkh

714

710

1

Medical City

89

140

0

Al-Sulaymaniyah

128

78

6

Najaf

77

201

1

Kirkuk

90

34

4

Erbil

103

158

3

Karbala

47

154

0

Diyala

139

135

2

Wasit

258

106

5

Babel

63

136

1

Basra

264

375

6

Maysan

125

119

5

Al-Diwaniyah

58

82

0

Dhi Qar

333

249

4

Al-Anbar

33

37

0

Muthanna

18

72

0

Saladin

27

0

0

Nineveh

141

122

0

Duhok

263

278

7

Total

3672

3861

49

 

TOTAL of infected cases

375931

Recoveries 

303665 (80.8%)

Inpatients

62919

admitted to ICU

538

Fatalities

9347

related

Covid-19: one official dies in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-30 08:52:47
Covid-19: one official dies in Iraq

The ministry of defense mourns a highly ranked official who passed away of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-30 10:09:25
The ministry of defense mourns a highly ranked official who passed away of COVID-19

12 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-06-16 12:19:39
12 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Dhi Qar

COVID-19: 76 deaths and 4300+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-18 12:33:18
COVID-19: 76 deaths and 4300+ new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-03 12:52:16
Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-27 16:59:27
Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

COVID-19: 57 fatalities and 4724 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-22 15:12:33
COVID-19: 57 fatalities and 4724 new cases in Iraq today

Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases

Date: 2020-06-09 15:58:57
Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases