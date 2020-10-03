Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday, 3672 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 18424 tests were performed today, which bring the total to 2330386

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

Infected Recoveries Fatalities Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 702 675 4 Baghdad / Al-Karkh 714 710 1 Medical City 89 140 0 Al-Sulaymaniyah 128 78 6 Najaf 77 201 1 Kirkuk 90 34 4 Erbil 103 158 3 Karbala 47 154 0 Diyala 139 135 2 Wasit 258 106 5 Babel 63 136 1 Basra 264 375 6 Maysan 125 119 5 Al-Diwaniyah 58 82 0 Dhi Qar 333 249 4 Al-Anbar 33 37 0 Muthanna 18 72 0 Saladin 27 0 0 Nineveh 141 122 0 Duhok 263 278 7 Total 3672 3861 49