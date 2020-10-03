Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday, 3672 new cases of Covid- in the past 24 hours.
The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, 18424 tests were performed today, which bring the total to 2330386
The newly cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa
|
702
|
675
|
4
|
Baghdad / Al-Karkh
|
714
|
710
|
1
|
Medical City
|
89
|
140
|
0
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
128
|
78
|
6
|
Najaf
|
77
|
201
|
1
|
Kirkuk
|
90
|
34
|
4
|
Erbil
|
103
|
158
|
3
|
Karbala
|
47
|
154
|
0
|
Diyala
|
139
|
135
|
2
|
Wasit
|
258
|
106
|
5
|
Babel
|
63
|
136
|
1
|
Basra
|
264
|
375
|
6
|
Maysan
|
125
|
119
|
5
|
Al-Diwaniyah
|
58
|
82
|
0
|
Dhi Qar
|
333
|
249
|
4
|
Al-Anbar
|
33
|
37
|
0
|
Muthanna
|
18
|
72
|
0
|
Saladin
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
Nineveh
|
141
|
122
|
0
|
Duhok
|
263
|
278
|
7
|
Total
|
3672
|
3861
|
49
|
TOTAL of infected cases
|
375931
|
Recoveries
|
303665 (80.8%)
|
Inpatients
|
62919
|
admitted to ICU
|
538
|
Fatalities
|
9347