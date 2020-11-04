Report

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-04T14:11:34+0000
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 3574 new cases to take its total to 485870, the health ministry said.

It reported 60 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11128.

It also reported 8479 recoveries to take its total to 417235 (85.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 430.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (683), while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 14 deaths and recoveries with 6025 cases.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Saladin with 4 cases.

The least number of infections were recorded in Dhi Qar (18 cases).

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities Muthanna, Al-Anbar, Medical City, Al-Diwaniyah, and Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2912818 tests in all governorates.

