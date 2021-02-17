Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-17T13:14:34+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 3575 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 653557, the health ministry said. It reported 12 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 13204. It also reported 1236 recoveries to take its total to 611036 (93.5%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 296. Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (773). So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 6368835 tests in all governorates.

