Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-17T14:16:03+0000
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 3559 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 1,970,746, the health ministry said.

It reported 56 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 21,739.

It also reported 6633 recoveries to bring its total to 1,852,791 (94.0%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 608.

Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest number of infections (806).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 14,926,666 tests in all governorates.

The number of people that are vaccinated is 4,354,541.

