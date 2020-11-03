Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 3595 new cases to take its total to 482296, the health ministry said.

It reported 51 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11068.

It also reported 2979 recoveries to take its total to 408756 (84.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 445.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (637) and the recoveries (706) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 14 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Saladin with 22 cases.

The least number of infections were recorded in Dhi Qar (22 cases).

Four governorates recorded today no fatalities Muthanna, Al-Anbar, Najaf, Al-Diwaniyah, and Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2912818 tests in all governorates.