Covid-19: More than 320 new cases in Iraq today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Date: 2021-12-24T15:22:21+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 322 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,092,156, the health ministry said. It reported seven deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 24,115. It also reported 466 recoveries to take its total to 2,062,247 (98.6%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 84. Kirkuk recorded the highest number of infections (58). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,745,526 tests in all governorates. 8,426,231 people have been vaccinated so far It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 25th place globally. According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, five infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq. COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 309 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 3% of the peak.

