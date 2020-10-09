Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday 3214 new cases to take its total to 397780, the health ministry said.
It reported 52 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9735.
It also reported 4282 recoveries to take its total to 328097 (82.5%).
The newly cases were distributed as follows:
Infected
Recoveries
Fatalities
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa
514
677
4
Baghdad / Al-Karkh
797
850
3
Medical City
70
122
5
Al-Sulaymaniyah
299
76
3
Najaf
51
145
0
Kirkuk
159
159
4
Erbil
206
106
1
Karbala
28
108
8
Diyala
150
173
1
Wasit
127
280
1
Babel
49
185
0
Basra
135
320
4
Maysan
7
82
2
Al-Diwaniyah
59
286
1
Dhi Qar
18
225
3
Al-Anbar
46
29
0
Muthanna
26
38
0
Saladin
27
0
0
Nineveh
113
125
3
Duhok
333
296
8
Total
3214
4282
52
TOTAL tests
2456782
Total Inpatients
59948
Total admitted to ICU
523