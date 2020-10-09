Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday 3214 new cases to take its total to 397780, the health ministry said.

It reported 52 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9735.

It also reported 4282 recoveries to take its total to 328097 (82.5%).

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

Infected Recoveries Fatalities Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 514 677 4 Baghdad / Al-Karkh 797 850 3 Medical City 70 122 5 Al-Sulaymaniyah 299 76 3 Najaf 51 145 0 Kirkuk 159 159 4 Erbil 206 106 1 Karbala 28 108 8 Diyala 150 173 1 Wasit 127 280 1 Babel 49 185 0 Basra 135 320 4 Maysan 7 82 2 Al-Diwaniyah 59 286 1 Dhi Qar 18 225 3 Al-Anbar 46 29 0 Muthanna 26 38 0 Saladin 27 0 0 Nineveh 113 125 3 Duhok 333 296 8 Total 3214 4282 52

TOTAL tests 2456782 Total Inpatients 59948 Total admitted to ICU 523



