Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-09T12:56:24+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Friday 3214 new cases to take its total to 397780, the health ministry said.

It reported 52 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9735.

It also reported 4282 recoveries to take its total to 328097 (82.5%).

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected 

Recoveries

Fatalities

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

514

677

4

Baghdad / Al-Karkh

797

850

3

Medical City

70

122

5

Al-Sulaymaniyah

299

76

3

Najaf

51

145

0

Kirkuk

159

159

4

Erbil

206

106

1

Karbala

28

108

8

Diyala

150

173

1

Wasit

127

280

1

Babel

49

185

0

Basra

135

320

4

Maysan

7

82

2

Al-Diwaniyah

59

286

1

Dhi Qar

18

225

3

Al-Anbar

46

29

0

Muthanna

26

38

0

Saladin

27

0

0

Nineveh

113

125

3

Duhok

333

296

8

Total

3214

4282

52

 

TOTAL tests

2456782

Total Inpatients

59948

Total admitted to ICU

523

 

