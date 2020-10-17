Covid-19: More than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 3221 new cases to take its total to 423524, the health ministry said.

It reported 56 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10198.

It also reported 3329 recoveries to take its total to 357291 (84.4%).

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections and recoveries reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 16 deaths.

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities, Al-Anbar, Al-Diwaniyah, Diyala, Karbala and the medical city.

Earlier, Reuters stated according to three doctors closely involved in the testing process, a health ministry official and a senior political official that , Iraq has thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases, many times more than what it is publicly reported.



