Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq performed, on Wednesday, November 11, 17378 tests for Covid-19 in which it registered 3198 new cases to take its total to 508508, the health ministry said.

It reported 50 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 11482.

It also reported 1992 recoveries to take its total to 436657 (85.9%)

The highest number of infected cases were recorded in Baghdad / Al-Karkh (642).

The highest rate of fatalities recorded in Al-Sulaymaniyah (15), meanwhile four governorates registered no fatalities, Karbala, Wasit, Najaf and Babel.

333 recoveries were recorded in Saladin, which is the highest rate.

So far, the ministry conducted 3055845 tests in all governorates.