Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq performed, on Friday, October 16, 20004 tests for Covid-19 in which it registered 3501 new cases to take its total to 420303, the health ministry said.

It reported 56 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10142.

It also reported 3210 recoveries to take its total to 353962 (84.2%)

The highest number of infected cases were recorded in Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

Baghdad / Al-Karkh, Duhok and Erbil with 565, 482, 398, and 275 respectively.

The highest rate of fatalities recorded in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Baghdad/Al-Karkh, Erbil and Basra with 10, 7, 5 and 5 respectively.

Meanwhile four governorates registered no fatalities, Saladin, Al-Anbar, Najaf and Babel.

748 recoveries were recorded in Baghdad/ Al-Karkh which is the highest rate.