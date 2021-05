Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 42058608 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,136,917, the health ministry said.

It reported 20 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 15,930.

It also reported 5220 recoveries to take its total to 1,039,616.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 517.

So far, about 472,302 people in the Iraq are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.