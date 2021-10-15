Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-15T13:33:55+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 2162 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,032,660, the health ministry said. It reported 32 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 22,713. It also reported 3199 recoveries to bring its total to 1,961,666 (96.5%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 272. Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest number of infections (526). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 15,504,972 tests in all governorates. The number of people that are vaccinated is 2,210,145.

