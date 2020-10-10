Iraq News

Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-10T14:53:49+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday 2344 new cases to take its total to 400124, the health ministry said.

It reported 55 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9790.

It also reported 4233 recoveries to take its total to 332330 (83.1%).

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected

Recoveries

Fatalities

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

497

750

3

Baghdad / Al-Karkh

309

902

6

Medical City

51

121

0

Al-Sulaymaniyah

266

51

9

Najaf

27

172

2

Kirkuk

15

97

0

Erbil

217

134

3

Karbala

57

74

4

Diyala

159

158

1

Wasit

120

253

6

Babel

13

162

2

Basra

32

883

2

Maysan

60

79

4

Al-Diwaniyah

14

181

1

Dhi Qar

0

211

2

Al-Anbar

17

42

0

Muthanna

2

82

1

Saladin

68

0

1

Nineveh

134

150

1

Duhok

286

231

7

Total

2344

4233

55

 

TOTAL tests

2470645

Total Inpatients

58004

Total admitted to ICU

530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

