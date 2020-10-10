Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday 2344 new cases to take its total to 400124, the health ministry said.

It reported 55 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9790.

It also reported 4233 recoveries to take its total to 332330 (83.1%).

The newly cases were distributed as follows:

Infected Recoveries Fatalities Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 497 750 3 Baghdad / Al-Karkh 309 902 6 Medical City 51 121 0 Al-Sulaymaniyah 266 51 9 Najaf 27 172 2 Kirkuk 15 97 0 Erbil 217 134 3 Karbala 57 74 4 Diyala 159 158 1 Wasit 120 253 6 Babel 13 162 2 Basra 32 883 2 Maysan 60 79 4 Al-Diwaniyah 14 181 1 Dhi Qar 0 211 2 Al-Anbar 17 42 0 Muthanna 2 82 1 Saladin 68 0 1 Nineveh 134 150 1 Duhok 286 231 7 Total 2344 4233 55