Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Saturday 2344 new cases to take its total to 400124, the health ministry said.
It reported 55 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 9790.
It also reported 4233 recoveries to take its total to 332330 (83.1%).
The newly cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa
|
497
|
750
|
3
|
Baghdad / Al-Karkh
|
309
|
902
|
6
|
Medical City
|
51
|
121
|
0
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
266
|
51
|
9
|
Najaf
|
27
|
172
|
2
|
Kirkuk
|
15
|
97
|
0
|
Erbil
|
217
|
134
|
3
|
Karbala
|
57
|
74
|
4
|
Diyala
|
159
|
158
|
1
|
Wasit
|
120
|
253
|
6
|
Babel
|
13
|
162
|
2
|
Basra
|
32
|
883
|
2
|
Maysan
|
60
|
79
|
4
|
Al-Diwaniyah
|
14
|
181
|
1
|
Dhi Qar
|
0
|
211
|
2
|
Al-Anbar
|
17
|
42
|
0
|
Muthanna
|
2
|
82
|
1
|
Saladin
|
68
|
0
|
1
|
Nineveh
|
134
|
150
|
1
|
Duhok
|
286
|
231
|
7
|
Total
|
2344
|
4233
|
55
|
TOTAL tests
|
2470645
|
Total Inpatients
|
58004
|
Total admitted to ICU
|
530