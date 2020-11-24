Report

Covid-19: More than 2000 in Iraq within a day

Date: 2020-11-24T13:24:51+0000
Covid-19: More than 2000 in Iraq within a day

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 2292 new cases to take its total to 539749, the health ministry said.

It reported 35 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12031.

It also reported 2130 recoveries to take its total to 469784 (78.00%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 365.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (469) and Baghdad/ Karkh leads it in recoveries (411), while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 11 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (19), while Saladin registered no recoveries.

12 governorates recorded today no fatalities including Al-Anbar, Najaf, and Wasit.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3319514 tests in all governorates.

 

 

 

 

