Covid-19: More than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-22T13:34:47+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 1846 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,043,963, the health ministry said. It reported 26 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 22,901. It also reported 2669 recoveries to bring its total to 1,982,232 (97 %). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 225. Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest number of infections (463). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 15,645,551 tests in all governorates. The number of people that are vaccinated is 5,511,216.

related

COVID-19: 4170 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-01 13:48:28

COVID-19: 71 mortalities and 12185 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-27 13:25:13

COVID-19: Iraq sets a domestic record of daily case count with 3346 case in 24 hours

Date: 2020-07-31 14:07:20

COVID-19: +3,000 new confirmed cases and 51 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-11 14:12:31

Covid-19: more than 2500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-30 12:55:33

Three physicians died from COVID-19 in 24 hours in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-03 13:35:49

Covid-19: More than 3700 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-31 15:55:51

A total lockdown is on the table amid rising COVID-19 infections, Cabinet spokesman says

Date: 2021-03-02 16:31:19