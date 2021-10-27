Covid-19: More than 1400 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq recorded 1412 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2050652, the health ministry said.

It reported 37 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 23061.

It also reported 2302 recoveries to bring its total to 1993877 (97.2 %).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 222.

Erbil recorded the highest number of infections (340).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 15,739,606 tests in all governorates.

The number of people that are vaccinated is 5,736,758.