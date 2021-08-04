Report

Covid-19: More than 12700 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-04T13:29:43+0000
Covid-19: More than 12700 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Wednesday 12713 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,673,084, the health ministry said.

It reported 73 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 18,938.

It also reported 6,574 recoveries to take its total to 1,494,960 (89.3%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 1008.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1756).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,279,918 tests in all governorates.

1,953,230 people have been vaccinated so far.

