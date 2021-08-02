Covid-19: More than 12700 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Monday 12734 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,648,727, the health ministry said.

It reported 68 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 18,802.

It also reported 8,734 recoveries to take its total to 1,480,827 (89.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 868.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (2222).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,176,183 tests in all governorates.

1,789,166 people have been vaccinated so far.