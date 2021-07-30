Report

Covid-19: More than 12500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-30T13:56:08+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Friday 12597 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,616,384, the health ministry said.

It reported 62 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 18,595.

It also reported 8,499 recoveries to take its total to 1,455,659 (90.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 798.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1937).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,033,819 tests in all governorates.

1,699,834 people have been vaccinated so far.

