Covid-19: More than 1100 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-05T14:18:31+0000
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 1156 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2061222, the health ministry said.

It reported 26 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 23297.

It also reported 1871 recoveries to bring its total to 2011792 (97.6 %).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 179.

Duhok recorded the highest number of infections (277).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 15,910,101 tests in all governorates.

The number of people that are vaccinated is 6,173,633.

