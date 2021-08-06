Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: More than 11,000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-06T13:37:11+0000
Covid-19: More than 11,000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Wednesday 11,435 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,696,390, the health ministry said.

It reported 87 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 19,087.

It also reported 8667 recoveries to take its total to 1,510,888 (89.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 968.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1481).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,382,440 tests in all governorates.

2,102,550 people have been vaccinated so far.

related

COVID-19: 23 fatalities and +3200 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-28 11:52:37
COVID-19: 23 fatalities and +3200 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 71 mortalities and 12185 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-27 13:25:13
COVID-19: 71 mortalities and 12185 confirmed cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4000+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-16 14:24:25
COVID-19: 4000+ new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: new precautionary measures in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-22 14:55:24
Covid-19: new precautionary measures in Iraq

The second batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Baghdad next week

Date: 2021-04-08 12:47:57
The second batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Baghdad next week

Covid-19: more than 1500 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-27 11:32:05
Covid-19: more than 1500 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-15 13:27:13
Covid-19: More than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-16 12:20:25
Covid-19: About 3000 new cases in Iraq today