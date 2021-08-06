Covid-19: More than 11,000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Wednesday 11,435 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,696,390, the health ministry said.

It reported 87 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 19,087.

It also reported 8667 recoveries to take its total to 1,510,888 (89.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 968.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1481).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,382,440 tests in all governorates.

2,102,550 people have been vaccinated so far.