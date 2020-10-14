Covid-19: More than 10K deaths in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraq performed, on Wednesday, October 14, 20539 tests for Covid-19 in which it registered 3857 new cases to take its total to 413215, the health ministry said.

It reported 51 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10021.

It also reported 3188 recoveries to take its total to 247396.

Infected Recoveries Fatalities Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 357 745 4 Baghdad / Al-Karkh 841 504 2 Medical City 68 80 0 Al-Sulaymaniyah 239 78 10 Najaf 86 94 1 Kirkuk 113 118 5 Erbil 235 115 5 Karbala 43 11 0 Diyala 145 180 1 Wasit 295 139 1 Babel 147 50 1 Basra 256 436 3 Maysan 69 82 3 Al-Diwaniyah 68 90 2 Dhi Qar 90 50 0 Al-Anbar 25 22 1 Muthanna 55 58 1 Saladin 133 200 2 Nineveh 154 135 4 Duhok 438 1 5 Total 3875 3188 51

TOTAL tests 2548753 Total Inpatients 55789 Total admitted to ICU 475

