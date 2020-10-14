Iraq News

Covid-19: More than 10K deaths in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14T14:18:10+0000
Covid-19: More than 10K deaths in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraq performed, on Wednesday, October 14, 20539 tests for Covid-19 in which it registered 3857 new cases to take its total to 413215, the health ministry said.

It reported 51 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10021.

It also reported 3188 recoveries to take its total to 247396.

 

 

 

Infected

Recoveries

Fatalities

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa

357

745

4

Baghdad / Al-Karkh

841

504

2

Medical City

68

80

0

Al-Sulaymaniyah

239

78

10

Najaf

86

94

1

Kirkuk

113

118

5

Erbil

235

115

5

Karbala

43

11

0

Diyala

145

180

1

Wasit

295

139

1

Babel

147

50

1

Basra

256

436

3

Maysan

69

82

3

Al-Diwaniyah

68

90

2

Dhi Qar

90

50

0

Al-Anbar

25

22

1

Muthanna

55

58

1

Saladin

133

200

2

Nineveh

154

135

4

Duhok

438

1

5

Total

3875

3188

51

 

TOTAL tests

2548753

Total Inpatients

55789

Total admitted to ICU

475

 

