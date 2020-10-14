Covid-19: More than 10K deaths in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraq performed, on Wednesday, October 14, 20539 tests for Covid-19 in which it registered 3857 new cases to take its total to 413215, the health ministry said.
It reported 51 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10021.
It also reported 3188 recoveries to take its total to 247396.
|
|
Infected
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa
|
357
|
745
|
4
|
Baghdad / Al-Karkh
|
841
|
504
|
2
|
Medical City
|
68
|
80
|
0
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
239
|
78
|
10
|
Najaf
|
86
|
94
|
1
|
Kirkuk
|
113
|
118
|
5
|
Erbil
|
235
|
115
|
5
|
Karbala
|
43
|
11
|
0
|
Diyala
|
145
|
180
|
1
|
Wasit
|
295
|
139
|
1
|
Babel
|
147
|
50
|
1
|
Basra
|
256
|
436
|
3
|
Maysan
|
69
|
82
|
3
|
Al-Diwaniyah
|
68
|
90
|
2
|
Dhi Qar
|
90
|
50
|
0
|
Al-Anbar
|
25
|
22
|
1
|
Muthanna
|
55
|
58
|
1
|
Saladin
|
133
|
200
|
2
|
Nineveh
|
154
|
135
|
4
|
Duhok
|
438
|
1
|
5
|
Total
|
3875
|
3188
|
51
|
TOTAL tests
|
2548753
|
Total Inpatients
|
55789
|
Total admitted to ICU
|
475
Zxccc
frtrvtrv