Covid-19: More than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-10-16T13:30:15+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 1077 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,033,737, the health ministry said. It reported 25 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 22,738. It also reported 3007 recoveries to bring its total to 1,964,673(96.6%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 262. Duhok recorded the highest number of infections (311). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 15,521,023 tests in all governorates. The number of people that are vaccinated is 5,218,682.

