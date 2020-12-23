Covid-19: More than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 1173 new cases to take its total to 587676, the health ministry said.

It reported 12 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12737.

It also reported 1448 recoveries to take its total to 525792 (89.50%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 188.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (225) and Kirkuk leads it in recoveries (342), while Al-Sulaymaniyah registered the highest number of fatalities with 4 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Muthanna (7) while Karbala registered no recoveries for today.

13 governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Kirkuk.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4257654 tests in all governorates.