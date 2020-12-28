Report

Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-28T13:31:40+0000
Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 931 new cases to take its total to 592528, the health ministry said.

It reported 11 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12791.

It also reported 1511 recoveries to take its total to 533314 (90.00%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 169.

Baghdad/Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (234) and Kirkuk leads it in recoveries (312), while Medical City registered the highest number of fatalities with 3 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Maysan (5).

13 governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Dhi Qar, and Saladin.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4439601 tests in all governorates.

