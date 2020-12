Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 901 new cases to take its total to 594442, the health ministry said.

It reported 8 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12808.

It also reported 1547 recoveries to take its total to 536348.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 169.

11 governorates recorded today no fatalities.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4439601 tests in all governorates.