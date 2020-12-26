Covid-19: Less than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-26T13:14:32+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 836 new cases to take its total to 590779, the health ministry said.

It reported 12 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12767.

It also reported 1390 recoveries to take its total to 530262 (89.90%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 185.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (175) and recoveries (301), while Nineveh registered the highest number of fatalities with 3 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Maysan (5) while Saladin registered no recoveries for today.

More than 13 governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Muthanna.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4369122 tests in all governorates.

For its part, the Health Department in Diyala governorate announced, on Saturday, that the rate of infection decreased to less than 5%, with a 96% increase in recovery rates

So far, Diyala has recorded 21,189 cases, 20,340 recoveries and 371 deaths.

 

 

 

