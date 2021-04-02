Covid-19: Kirkuk announces a tightening of its lockdown

Shafaq News / Kirkuk Governorate Police announced, on Friday, a tightening of its lockdown.

Kirkuk police spokesman Raed Amer Nuri told Shafaq News Agency, "Starting tomorrow, the lockdown will be firmly implemented in Kirkuk."

He added, "it will be forbidden to enter or exit from Governorate, citizens will not be allowed to leave their houses as well."

Nuri said many people went out on Friday for picnics in the outskirts and outside of Kirkuk violating the lockdown, therefore strict measures will be taken.

According to the Ministry Of Health, Kirkuk recorded today 173 news cases of Covid-19, 63 recoveries and no deaths.