Covid-19: Iraq to reopen places of worships

Date: 2021-03-18T17:27:00+0000
Covid-19: Iraq to reopen places of worships

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety allowed, on Thursday the reopening of places of worships.

“To reopen the places of worships with adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures,” The Committee said in a statement.

It also demanded from the Imams and orators to conduct awareness campaigns about the virus and committing to regulations.

Earlier, Iraq introduced restrictions to help contain the Covid-19 starting March 21.

The government spokesman, Minister of Culture, Hassan Nazim, said in a press conference that a partial curfew is applied from 0900 p.m. to 0500 a.m., including a total curfew on Fridays and Saturdays.

Malls and restaurants to still open but adhering to the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety regulations.

Nazim stated that the virus still threatens the lives and economy noting that "the death rate is about 1.8 percent.

So far, Iraq registered 779,458 cases and 13,896 deaths.

