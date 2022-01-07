Covid-19: Iraq records more than 600 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-07T14:28:44+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 304 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,096,490, the health ministry said. It reported four deaths, one in Duhok, and three in Erbil. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,198. It also reported 241 recoveries to take its total to 2,066,954 (98.6%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 60. Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest number of infections (205). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,902,954 tests in all governorates. 8,642,534 people have been vaccinated so far It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 27th place globally. According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, six infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq. Iraq has administered at least 14,428,341 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 18.4% of the country’s population. COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 344 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 3% of the peak.

