Covid-19: Iraq records about 8500 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T14:30:45+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 8554 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,191,956, the Ministry of Health and Environment said. It reported 17 deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,347. It also reported 4559 recoveries to bring its total to 2,095,374 (95.6%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 115. Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1546). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,353,775 tests in all governorates. 9,221,428 people have been vaccinated so far It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 32nd place globally. According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 117 infections per 100K people were reported last seven days. COVID-19 infections are increasing in Iraq, with 6,590 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 55% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

