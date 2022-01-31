Covid-19: Iraq records about 7100 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Report

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 7217 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,210,582, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported 13 deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,389.

It also reported 5759 recoveries to bring its total to 2,110,752 (95.5%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 79.

Wasit recorded the highest number of infections (1048).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,421,824 tests in all governorates.

9,272,482 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 34th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 124 infections per 100K people were reported last seven days.

Iraq has administered at least 15,532,626 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 19.8% of the country’s population.

COVID-19 infections are increasing in Iraq, with 7,018 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 59% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

During the last week’s report, Iraq averaged about 47,891 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 165 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population. Reuters tracker showed.

 

