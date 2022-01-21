Covid-19: Iraq records about 7100 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 7155 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,144,422, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported five deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,277.

It also reported 1995 recoveries to bring its total to 2,074,718 (96.7%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 79.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1565).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,173,468 tests in all governorates.

9,030,237 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 27th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 82 infections per 100K people were reported last seven days.

Iraq has administered at least 15,157,561 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 19.3% of the country’s population.

COVID-19 infections are increasing in Iraq, with 4,618 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 39% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 55,801 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 141 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.