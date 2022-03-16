Report

Covid-19: Iraq records about 630 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-16T13:48:00+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records about 630 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq recorded 632 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,314,575, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported seven deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,116.

It also reported 1012 recoveries to bring its total to 2,269,781 (98.10%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 77.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (95).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,189,734 tests in all governorates.

10,180,764 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 589 new infections reported on average each day. That's 5% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

During the last week's report, Iraq averaged about 35,694 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 221 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Iraq has administered at least 17,014,009 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country's population.

