Covid-19: Iraq records about 4300 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 36th globally

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-05T13:40:15+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 4316 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,244,610, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported 24 deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,499.

It also reported 4922 recoveries to bring its total to 2,142,122 (95.4%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 166.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (899).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,553,296 tests in all governorates.

9,378,907 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 36th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 124 infections per 100K people were reported last seven days.

Iraq has administered at least 15,769,592 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 20.1% of the country’s population.

The average number of new infections reported each day in Iraq rises by more than 5,200 over the last 3 weeks, 43% of its previous peak

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 43,734 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 180 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

