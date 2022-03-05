Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-05T14:41:04+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records about 400 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 397 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,307,555, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported seven deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,041.

It also reported 1346 recoveries to bring its total to 2,254,166 (97.7%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 90.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (70).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,938,912 tests in all governorates.

9,854,265 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 43 infections per 100K people were reported last seven days.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 1,047 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 9% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 40,566 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 194 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Iraq has administered at least 16,785,945 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.4% of the country’s population.

